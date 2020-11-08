Kenny Omega and Hangman Page kicked off tonight's AEW Full Gear PPV with the Title Eliminator Tournament Finals. Omega defeated Page with the one winged angel to not only win the tournament, but receive a future AEW World Title Match.

Jon Moxley closed out the show by defeated Eddie Kingston in an "I Quit" Title Match. After the bout, Omega strolled out to the ring to get a closer look at the champion, opting not to get into the ring with Moxley.

Afterwards, Omega spoke with Alex Marvez about getting a crack at the title.

"You know, this is unlike I've ever felt in recent memory," Omega began. "It felt so natural, like, destiny, to go back to the singles division. I really gotta hand it to Adam Page, he's better than what I thought, and belongs up there with the best of them. We won this tournament tonight, I feel great, but we didn't win it by a lot."

As noted, Impact Wrestling EVP Don Callis appeared on tonight's PPV to call Omega's match. Commentary introduced him by that same title during the PPV. Calis then appeared in the backstage segment to congratulate Omega on his big victory.