Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Page at tonight's AEW Full Gear in the Title Eliminator Finals. Omega now receives a future shot at the AEW World Championship. The title is currently held by Jon Moxley, but he's still to face Eddie Kingston later in the PPV. Omega won via pinfall after hitting one winged angel.

Impact Wrestling EVP Don Callis — introduced by that title on air — also joined commentary to call the match. Callis is friends with Omega. Commentary also noted this was the second meeting between Page and Omega as the first time was in NJPW Wrestling Dontaku in 2018 where Omega picked up the win.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can check out highlights from the match in the images below:

.@TheDonCallis will be calling the action in the opening contest as it's @KennyOmegamanX vs. @theAdamPage in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament finals! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/H9plxa6V8h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020





This is only the first match! Who takes the win in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament? @KennyOmegamanX? @theAdamPage? #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/DN31qn69Ty — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020