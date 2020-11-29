Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is set to star in a new film titled, "COVID-19: Invasion," according to his IMDb bio page.

As per the movie's synopsis, Nash will portray the role of a Navy Seal who attempts to battle Chinese bats that have invaded America. Although no release information is available, the IMDb page notes that the film is in post-production stages.

With only Nash featured on the poster, it is likely that the former WWE Champion is the protagonist of the film. The plot reads, "Chinese bats invade America. It's up to Navy Seal Team Six to stop them."

It is safe to assume that Nash's new movie will be headed straight-to-video or straight-to-VoD considering the state of moviegoing in 2020.

Back in September, Nash revealed via Twitter that he and his family recovered from the COVID-19 virus. While responding to The Rock, who had also tested positive for the virus, Nash wrote, "Welcome to the team. Very sorry you're family is infected. I was tired for a while didn't train for the 4th day. My wife still hasn't got smell or tastes back. Son was asymptomatic. Pray you heal up quickly. Thank you for making people realize it's real."