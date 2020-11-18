During tonight's AEW Dynamite, the Inner Circle made their way to Las Vegas, thanks to their newest member, MJF. Last week, MJF bought tickets for the entire group as a way to celebration his induction into the faction.

MJF defeated Chris Jericho at Full Gear for him (and Wardlow) to gain entry into the stable.

During the segment, Santana and Ortiz said they could take the partying to the next level and suddenly former WCW and TNA/Impact star Konnan appeared. Fans then saw the entire group pile out of a limo with smoke pillowing from it. Santana and Ortiz worked with Konnan in Impact as part of the stable LAX.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can check out the segment below: