WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is scheduled to be in attendance at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, according to PWInsider.

There's no confirmation on why Angle is attending the pay-per-view, but it's believed that he is being brought in for the "Final Farewell" for The Undertaker.

As we've noted, several of Taker's closest friends are being brought to Survivor Series to be there for Taker's farewell, including Savio Vega, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, The Godwinns and Kane. There's still no word on if these Superstars will be used on camera, or if they're just being brought in to film material related to Taker.

Angle was released from his WWE producer job back in April due to the COVID-19 cuts. Since then WWE has offered Angle another job, and to come in and manage Riddle, but he turned the opportunity down as he is focused on other projects.

Vega recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast and talked about being in attendance this coming Sunday.

"So far, I'm going to be just there. Some of the BSK members are going to be there, and we'll see what happens," Vega said. "I hope something happens there. I'm just happy to be with my crew, my guys. You got Fatu (Rikishi), you got Papa Shango / The Godfather, you got Taker [and] you got the Godwinns. I mean, I'm happy just for that."

