Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush has been announced for the new season of MTV's The Challenge.

The new season is set to debut on December 9 on MTV.

Lio Rush commented about the announcement earlier, writing that "MTV is about to Feel The Rush this December!"

His full tweet was, "@MTV is about to Feel The Rush this December! Proud to announce that I'll be competing in @ChallengeMTV 's #TheChallenge36 . #RealityTV #LioRush #Lio"

He also tweeted, "The rest of this cast has no idea what they're in for. #FeelTheRush"

As noted, Lio will be making his Major League Wrestling debut on November 18.

He also recently made his debut for UWN Primetime Live and is part of NJPW's Best of the Super Jr. 27 tournament.

Below is MTV's announcement as well as Lio Rush's tweets: