Major League Wrestling has officially announced Lio Rush for The Restart.

It was announced today that the former WWE Superstar, billed as a Middleweight and Influencer, will make his MLW debut for "#TheRestart" on Wednesday, November 18.

Rush recently revealed that he was headed to MLW for The Restart when he spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. You can click here to read Rush's comments on MLW and to see his full appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast.

MLW CEO Court Bauer called Rush the top free agent in pro wrestling right now.

"It's not very often someone as special as Lio Rush ends up on the open market," said Bauer in a press release sent to us today. "Lio is hands down the top top free agent in the sport and I look forward to some of the dream matches on the horizon for fans... and for the record, I'd be remiss if I didn't give Wale the assist on this. He had a lot to do with facilitating this relationship and we're all grateful for it."

As we've noted, MLW previously announced ACH for The Restart at this link, Davey Boy Smith Jr. at this link, and AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid at this link.

