Major League Wrestling has announced ACH for The Restart.

It was announced today that ACH will return to MLW as a part of "#TheRestart" on Wednesday, November 18. ACH has his eye on winning MLW gold, and the 2020 Opera Cup.

"ACH has made it very clear he wants in the 2020 Opera Cup," said MLW CEO Court Bauer in a press release. "He would bring a new dimension to the Cup with his aerial and ground game unlike anyone out there. All I can say is... stay tuned."

As we've noted, MLW previously announced Davey Boy Smith Jr. for The Restart at this link, and AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid for The Restart at this link.

Stay tuned for more on the return of MLW. Below is today's ACH announcement that MLW sent to us: