Former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush was on today's episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast where he and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman chatted about his upcoming appearance as part of MLW's The Restart. Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported that former WWE stars like Rush and ACH were at MLW's TV tapings, and Rush explained how he got into contact with MLW owner Court Bauer.

"I am mutual friends with Wale [who is friends] with Court," Rush revealed. "I think he's been trying to get me in MLW for a while, but obviously, I was with WWE. It was a match made in heaven honestly, and he reached out to me and said he wanted me to have me in the company. And I jumped on the opportunity. I knew that I didn't have any other dates with any other companies coming up.

"So I said to myself, this is the perfect time especially after putting out that list and possibly seeing some people in MLW that I put out on my list. That was a huge driving point for me. I know that I had Myron Reed on there. I had Brian Pillman Jr. on there. I believe I had Jordan Oliver. There's a few others I'm sure, but those are the three that I remember off the top of my head."

Hausman expressed his excitement to see Rush go up against Injustice. Rush agreed noting that Myron Reed is the current MLW World Middleweight Champion.

"Yeah, I hope so, especially with Myron holding the title," Rush noted. "I like the gold, so I gotta go wherever the gold is."

Rush then described the MLW environment as compared to WWE. He noted that MLW does not have any writers rather they have a matchmaker, meaning MLW allows their talent to be themselves.

"It's really cool. They don't have any writers," Rush pointed out. "They just have a matchmaker, so that's a huge plus for me. It was weird dealing with so many people in suits backstage in WWE that told me what to do and what to say and how to walk and what to wear and stuff like that. In MLW, I can just come in and do what I do best and just be me. So it's a huge plus and I'm glad that MLW does things that way, and it's their way and it's unique and it's different."

Hausman asked if Rush has officially signed with MLW or if this is just a one-off deal. Rush said his goal is to be a regular member of the roster, especially with MLW running many of their shows in Orlando.

"I'm wanting to be a regular," Rush admitted. "I definitely think that it's a good fit for me, especially with it being in Orlando. I'm pretty familiar to the Orlando scene. There's a lot of talented people there. A lot of people that, I feel personally, show me so much love and so much respect on a regular. Hopefully, this is going to be a continuing partnership."

Rush noted that his goal is also to wrestle in other places as well like he has for UWN Primetime Live. Rush said that he ultimately wants to rebuild his passion for pro wrestling and to show fans why he is "the Man of the Hour".

"I don't think I'm solely focused on MLW. I'm open to any opportunity that comes to the forefront like New Japan [or] like AEW," Rush said. "I have people on my list from all over like New Japan [and] AEW. I have people on there that's currently in IMPACT right now. So whatever opportunity comes in front of me, I'm kind of looking to rebuild that passion that I have for wrestling.

"So I think getting out there as much as I can and showing the fans and the world exactly why I call myself the 'Man of the Hour'. That's a moniker to live up to you, so I gotta deliver. [Hausman notes Rush's ambition to be the MOTH rather than the GOAT] The emoji looks a lot cooler anyways. I don't want to be a goat emoji."

Hausman went on to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic may have some talent considering signing a deal as soon as they can to have some sort of financially security in uncertain times. However, Rush stated he is in no rush to sign anywhere, but he said he is willing to consider any option put in front of him if it's best for his family.

"I'm in no rush to sign somewhere," Rush admitted. "I think with everything that's coming up--this is a new feeling for me. This is a good feeling for me, to be free, to be able to do what I want to do and not have you tied down or somewhere right now.

"I feel like I want to capitalize on that feeling and on that moment of just being able to do what I want to do. I'm in no rush to sign somewhere, but if somebody offers me something, I'm not going to just turn it down. I'm going to take a look at it and see if it fits best for me and my family."

Lio Rush can be seen as part of MLW's The Restart starting Wednesday November 18th. For more information please visit www.MLW.com.

I've been doing some writing lately. No music. More so goal setting. I've got some long term goals and some immediate. I've had my eyes set on a few for some time now. Match By Match. #Rebuild #Passion #LioRush pic.twitter.com/yJYSphdAHR — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) October 12, 2020

