MLW returned to taping television this past week.

MLW taped television this past week at the GILT nightclub in Orlando, FL. The company reportedly taped 16 weeks of television from Sunday through Tuesday.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that several former WWE stars worked the tapings including Lio Rush, Shawn Daivari and ACH.

ACH signed with WWE in February of 2019 and wrestled as Jordan Myles. Following a controversy over a t-shirt design that some felt resembled blackface, including ACH, he repeatedly accused the company of racism and stating that he wanted to quit. He was released from his contract on November 21, 2019. He was been working independent dates since his release, and also wrestled at MLW's Opera Cup tournament last December, but left the company shortly thereafter.

Daivari worked the tapings as both a talent and as a producer. He had been working as a producer for WWE since January of 2019, but was released this past April as part of the company's massive layoffs and furloughs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Daivari's work as a producer at the tapings was praised. The matches he worked were his first in 18 months.

Rush was also released from WWE this past April as part of the company's budget cuts, where he had worked since 2017. He has only worked a handful of matches since the release, including defeating ACH at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 4 earlier this month.