For the first time in her career, Liv Morgan will let the WWE Universe into her world with Liv Forever, an exclusive documentary that will be available on the WWE Network this Sunday. In it, fans will get to witness a 16-month window into Morgan's career both from a professional and personal standpoint. Before the premiere, Morgan went on WWE's The Bump to talk about how excited she is for everyone to see it.

"I feel like there's a lot of decisions I have made over the past year that have a lot of people questioning. These aren't just answers that I can come out with easily and say," Liv Morgan began. "This documentary encapsulates everything that has happened to me in the last 16 months, and most of those questions will be answered in the documentary, which is cool. I just hope people take away that you're not going to always be on top of the mountain. I just want them to know that sometimes, setbacks are okay."

When her documentary was originally announced, Morgan says she was showered with compliments from her co-workers.

"I'm so excited that my co-workers are happy for me because sometimes, when you don't get the spotlight, you feel so jaded," she replied honestly. "Everyone, though, has been so nice and encouraging. I have people come up to me and tell me how excited they are to watch this."

Morgan says the filming process came naturally for her and the crew. She was glad they were able to capture the many facets of her life during that period of filming.

"Well, it just happened so organically," she stated. "I had just got drafted to SmackDown without The Riott Squad. And the crew, you know, Dustin and Max, they knew I was going to have some weeks to prepare for my debut, so they said, 'Hey, do you mind if we document you before you make your comeback on TV?' I was excited about the opportunity, but I just didn't know how it was going to come out.

"So we started filming for one week, then two weeks, then three, and before you know it, it was 14 weeks. They just kept catching on camera all the professional and personal things that were going on in my life. So, there's tons of footage. I didn't think this would be the cultivation of everything."

Just before she and Ruby Riott revived The Riott Squad, WWE promoted Morgan's singles return with a series of weekly vignettes on Monday Night RAW. To Morgan, these vignettes were the first time ever in her career where she felt appreciated.

"I know that there are only so many times that you're going to have an opportunity as I had," she mentioned. "I remember they told me, 'Hey, we're going to fly you out in our private jet, and you're going to film these vignettes.' We rented a hotel room and it was all for me. This was the first time in this business that this was just something for me. I did not take it lightly; I knew they were giving me the ball and I couldn't drop it. There was some pressure - good and bad - some that I created in my head. This was the biggest thing that I had ever come across."

A long time fan of The Undertaker, Morgan says she was honored to emulate "The American Badass" version of Taker during a collaborative photoshoot that saw her, Ruby Riott, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, and Alexa Bliss pay homage to The Deadman's three-decade career.

"I loved it! I love that I was able to be part of something that celebrates the history and wrestling culture, especially The Undertaker," she said proudly. "I watched him a lot growing up. I never thought I would in the same business as him or meet him, and I got to be part of his Final Farewell, which was special. I just can't believe it; I'm having a lot of pinch-me moments. I feel lucky to be there and to be there during his sendoff; it was an honor. He's so freakin cool."

If there's one takeaway Morgan came away with while shooting her documentary, it's that it's okay to take time out to give oneself a pep talk here and there. She admits that for years, she struggled with trying to be positive. Now, she says whenever she gives herself a moment, she'll practice the art of self-talk and how to have an honest dialogue with herself that will help her grow as a performer.

"I think I learned, personally - and it was something that I knew - but it's to have good and healthy self-talk," she answered. "Not all of our thoughts can be positive, but I believe when you give in to those thoughts, you manifest in them. I was constantly battling myself by trying to be confident and having high self-esteem, but mentally, I was feeling the opposite. But I know that if I think negative and speak negative, I'll end up with a negative result. Your mind is just too powerful. Even if I have to fake it, I have to remind myself to be nice to myself."

You can watch Liv Morgan's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.