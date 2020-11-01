We're coming upon the seven-year mark since CM Punk's last wrestling match when he competed at the 2014 Royal Rumble. There have been numerous rumors since then about Punk making his return to the squared circle, and those only intensified when Punk joined WWE Backstage as a contributor last year.

Someone who was in the ring with Punk several times weighed in on the idea of Punk returning - The World's Strongest Man, Mark Henry. He was asked if he'd like to see Punk back in the ring when he joined Heavy Live with Scoop B.

"Yes, yes. And you know who the best competitor for CM Punk is? Daniel Bryan. CM Punk vs. Daniel Bryan would be historic. The match would be an hour long, at least. I mean, historically good. Both of those guys are brilliant psychologists," said Henry.

"The thing about pro wrestling that people underestimate-- you look at football and basketball and golf and all those tiddlywinks. I'm not going to say baseball because most of those guys have high school education, if that, but in pro wrestling, you have to be smart. The common thread between a lot of players in wrestling is the brilliance and the ability to grasp the concepts and tell stories. So, you're like a writer, you're like a producer - that's what you're like, and the talent at the same time. So, it's complicated."

Another return that fans are clamoring to see is Ronda Rousey back in the ring since her hiatus after WrestleMania 35. Rousey has teased returning by saying she'd like a rematch with Natalya, and Paul Heyman has even hinted that she may have already signed a new WWE contract.

Henry was asked about Rousey's seemingly inevitable return and what he thought about Rousey's transition to the ring.

"I can't wait. I pray in my prayers every night. I pray that Ronda Rousey comes back to wrestle, man. I hope she does. If anybody knows Ronda, please tell Ronda to come back to wrestling. I mean, that was the best part of watching last year's WrestleMania, was to see her development. [It was] the BEST beginning in pro wrestling I ever saw," revealed Henry. "Nobody's ever-- Kurt Angle, but Kurt had a year to wrestle, wrestle, wrestle before everybody saw who he was. Ronda? Her first match was a pay-per-view, just like mine was... But her first big deal was WrestleMania, in the main event!"

Henry then compared Rousey's ability to perform under pressure to that of great athletes like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Patrick Mahomes. Rousey's last match was a triple threat against Becky Lynch and Charlotte, and Henry said she could step right back into the ring against those two.

"I think that the greatness of Charlotte would even challenge Ronda Rousey. I think that also Becky is at home getting ready to have a baby and she won't be back in time for WrestleMania, so I'm already making the business decision to put her and Charlotte together [laughs]. But the year after next, I want to see Becky get that chance, one-on-one," stated Henry.