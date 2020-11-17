Former WWE Mae Young Classic competitor and current Shine Tag Team Champion Marti Belle announced on Twitter this morning that she is no longer under contract with the NWA. Belle tweeted her thanks to the NWA and the NWA locker room while also expressing her excitement over what's next in her career.

"Thank you @nwa for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the talented locker room & create some amazing moments," Belle tweeted. "I met incredible people that I'm sure I'll see again. I am no longer signed to a contract with NWA. I am not sure what's next for me, but I am excited to find out."

The news comes after former NWA World Women's Champion Allysin Kay also announced she is no longer under contract with the NWA. Kay went on to face current NWA World Women's Champion and AEW star Serena Deeb at Full Gear.

Belle debuted with the NWA on NWA Powerrr episode four and last appeared with the NWA on episode 21 of Powerrr earlier this year losing a three-way match against Tasha Steelz and Ashley Vox. Belle also last wrestled at The Collective last month competing in GCW For The Culture and Shimmer Volume 118.

You can view Belle's tweet below: