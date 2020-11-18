As noted Matt Sydal, fka Evan Bourne, has officially signed a contract with AEW.

After AEW made the announcement, Sydal took to Twitter and thanked his family, friends, and fans for believing in him for over two decades. Sydal also admittedly "teared up" when he saw the AEW logo and his picture on Twitter.

He tweeted, "I did not do this alone. My hard work only worked because of the support I get from my family, friends and fans! 20 years of people helping, teaching and believing in me, even when I didn't believe in myself. Thank you all. Onegaishimasu!¡Hagamoslo para el bien de todos!!"

Sydal, who was a surprise entrant in the Casino Battle Royale at September's AEW All Out pay-per-view, has been a regular fixture on AEW Dark over the past few months. He lost to FTW Champion Brian Cage on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Prior to signing with AEW, Sydal competed in promotions such as Impact Wrestling, ROH, NJPW, and WWE.

During his career, he's held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, ROH World Tag Team Championship, WWE Tag Team Championship, NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship, and the Impact X Division Championship.

