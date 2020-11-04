- Above is tonight's AEW Dynamite post-show featuring Tony Schiavone giving his thoughts about Dynamite and answering questions from fans.

- Along with the fallout from Saturday's Full Gear PPV, next week's show features the following matches:

* Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix

* The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny vs. The Natural Nightmares

- Miro made his singles debut against Trent on tonight's Dynamite. After Dark Order got involved with Orange Cassidy out on the floor, Miro was able to force Trent to tap out to his finisher — Game Over. Along with Kip Sabian, Miro has been feuding with Best Friends after their arcade machine was destroyed a couple weeks back by Trent during one of his matches.