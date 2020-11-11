After defeating Chris Jericho at this past Saturday's AEW Full Gear, MJF (along with Wardlow) gained entry into the Inner Circle. On tonight's Dynamite, the induction ceremony took place with the duo being officially added to the stable.

Below is a recap of the segment:

Time for the induction of MJF and Wardlow into Inner Circle. Chris Jericho comes out first to talk about bringing MJF in. Jericho says before that, he brings in the OG members — Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz...no Sammy Guevara. Jericho asks them where Sammy is?! He knows Sammy is out of the hospital, but the show must go on. Jericho introduces MJF and Wardlow. MJF starts up that he's been in the industry for five long years and he was given $1 million from his dad, so he could make it work in pro wrestling. MJF says he had a lot of pressure that nobody would understand and that's created the diamond that he is today. MJF then wants to do a poem, that he thinks Santana and Ortiz will really enjoy. He ends up doing lyrics from "All Me" by Drake.

Ortiz calls him out and says to Jericho that MJF shouldn't be in the group. Jericho says it's on him, he made the stipulation, and he beat Jericho. Jericho says with these additions it will make the stable even stronger. He tells Ortiz he will make it work. "I don't even know who Drake is, Ortiz. I started from the bottom now I'm here!" (Another Drake song). MJF then says they are not here just for the induction, but they are here for Jericho's 50th birthday. Balloons and confetti rain down on the group. MJF says that everybody is going to Las Vegas next week, and it's on MJF. He then has everybody sing "Happy Birthday" to Jericho. Looks like the Inner Circle is taking over Las Vegas next week.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can check out highlights from the segment in the images below:

It is now time for the induction of @the_MJF into the Inner Circle!

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/PzE8EEvKze — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2020









Is this the new unstoppable force in AEW?

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/E80KQp03IO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2020



