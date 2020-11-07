MJF defeated Chris Jericho at tonight's AEW Full Gear PPV. As per the stipulation, if MJF won, he would gain entry into the Inner Circle. MJF was able to roll-up Jericho (along with a handful of tights) to get the pinfall victory.

After the match, Jericho shook MJF's hand, gave him a hug, and confirmed MJF and Wardlow are now members of the Inner Circle.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can check out highlights from the match in the images below: