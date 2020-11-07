MJF defeated Chris Jericho at tonight's AEW Full Gear PPV. As per the stipulation, if MJF won, he would gain entry into the Inner Circle. MJF was able to roll-up Jericho (along with a handful of tights) to get the pinfall victory.

After the match, Jericho shook MJF's hand, gave him a hug, and confirmed MJF and Wardlow are now members of the Inner Circle.

It's time to prove that he BELONGS in the #InnerCircle. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/M1PpqGHrgQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020









.@The_MJF is trying everything he can to get back his momentum. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/G7Dq7cReQv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

What a reversal on the Judas Effect! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/vxwkPc9EcY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020











