For tonight's MLW Fusion, the "Heavyweight Hustle" Calvin Tankman will make his official in-ring debut. Tankman originally signed his contract with the company in April, but due to COVID-19, he hasn't had the chance to compete on The Restart just yet. Just last month, the hybrid fighter won his scheduled match via knockout on Alexander James at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 3.

Also announced for tonight's show, the first two 2020 Opera Cup opening round matches will begin. The first match will have former IWGP Junior Heavyweight and eight-time IWGP Junior Tag Team Champion Rocky Romero taking on the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion "Filthy" Tom Lawlor. The second match will have two familiar faces in the tournament as TJP will clash in the ring with the self-proclaimed IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday.

We'll also get an injury update on the National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, who was attacked by a masked assailant from CONTRA Unit after the MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu successfully defended his championship against Davey Boy Smith Jr.

