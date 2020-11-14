Major League Wrestling announced yesterday, Friday, November 13, that they rescheduled their December event due to COVID-19.
The original date was December 5 and the new date is Saturday, April 10, 2021. The location of the event is the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
All tickets purchased for December 5 will be honored for April 10.
As noted, MLW Fusion is returning Wednesday, November 18th. The show will be available to watch on YouTube, Pluto TV, DAZN, Fubo Sports, and beIN SPORTS.
Below is MLW's full statement about the reschedule:
The health and welfare of all MLW fans, athletes, crew and staff are our highest priority.
MLW has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation with medical experts and city and state officials. With virus cases hitting all-time high numbers coupled with potential for tightening of public gathering restrictions, MLW has been advised to postpone this event.
We wish you all continued health during these trying times and look forward to seeing you back at the matches soon.
In the meantime, we invite you join us this Wednesday as MLW returns with all new episodes of MLW FUSION at 7pm ET. You can learn more on how and where to watch at: https://mlw.com/where-to-watch/.