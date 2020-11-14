Major League Wrestling announced yesterday, Friday, November 13, that they rescheduled their December event due to COVID-19.

The original date was December 5 and the new date is Saturday, April 10, 2021. The location of the event is the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

All tickets purchased for December 5 will be honored for April 10.

As noted, MLW Fusion is returning Wednesday, November 18th. The show will be available to watch on YouTube, Pluto TV, DAZN, Fubo Sports, and beIN SPORTS.

Below is MLW's full statement about the reschedule: