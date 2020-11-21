- On last night's SmackDown, Murphy was able to defeat Seth Rollins. After the win, Murphy spoke a bit about the Aalyah and the Mysterio family having his back.

"Seth preys on the weak," Murphy began. "Seth picked me up when I was down. When I was at my weakest. He kept me around, so I had his back. Tonight, the Mysterios had mine. See, Seth, has this image of the greater good. When the greater good is standing right beside me. I think, finally, we can put an end to this Messiah - disciple because the [disciple] is the Messiah slayer."

- Announced on Friday's show, Natalya is going to be a member of Team SmackDown, alongside Bayley, Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, and Liv Morgan. WWE cameras caught up with Natalya who continued to call herself the best of all-time.

"I definitely sailed through some rough waters, but I always knew I could do this," Natalya said. "I'm smart, I'm sexy, I'm funny, I'm rich, and I'm also the best of all-time."

- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are set to face WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day at tomorrow's Survivor Series. Angelo Dawkins recognized they are the underdogs, but are very much motivated to pick up the victory.

"Street Profits vs. New Day — first-time ever, Street Profits, the young, up-and-coming tag team, we just got our feet wet up in here and we still making noise right off the bat," Dawkins said. "New Day been on top of the tag team game for six years. Six years. You think we're not motivated? We know we're the underdogs in this. They're their ten time champs for a reason. We the young guns, but it's okay because we're looking forward to it, dog. Pressure breaks pipes, but we break pressure."