During tonight's episode of UWN Primetime Live, Aron Stevens and JR Kratos defeated James Storm and Eli Drake to become the new NWA World Tag Team Champions.
Interesting to note that on the third episode of UWN Primetime Live, Aron lost the NWA Television Championship to Trevor Murdoch.
