As noted, Vice TV has officially renewed Dark Side of the Ring for a third season, which is expected to premiere in 2021.

Although the third season is slated to feature 14 episodes, the producers of the show have only finalized the content for eight episodes, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

Melzer, who was recently interviewed for the upcoming season, revealed that the producers are actively seeking story ideas for the remaining six episodes. He said the producers have already dropped a few ideas since they didn't "seem viable" or are unlikely to do good numbers on U.S. television. However, he noted that they are not afraid to do shows that "might not be marketable in the U.S." but are "cool stories" regardless.

Some of the confirmed episodes include one on Collision in Korea, a joint PPV produced by WCW and NJPW in 1995, an episode documenting the strained relationship between Grizzly Smith and his son, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts, and another one on "The Loose Cannon" Brian Pillman, who died from a heart attack at the age of 35.

The Observer also flirted with the idea of an episode documenting the "hostage situation" that WWE superstars reportedly dealt with in Saudi Arabia in November 2019 after the Crown Jewel event. Meltzer said Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and FTR are four ex-WWE superstars who experienced the situation and might be willing to be interviewed for such an episode. In fact, The Good Brothers have previously spoken about the incident.

