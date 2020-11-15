Up until October, the former NXT United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne was waiting patiently to make his in-ring return amid the global pandemic. Once the relaunch of NXT UK was announced, Dunne reformed his estranged relationship with Ilja Dragunov to trade shots against the current champion WALTER and his Imperium ally, Alexander Wolfe. In his interview on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, Dunne describes what a great feeling it was to get back in the ring.

"It was weird for me. I've wrestled since I was 12-years-old, so I've never had time off, even through injury and stuff," Dunne mentioned. "I've always managed to maintain a busy schedule, so it was a weird feeling being back in there and going back to some sort of normalcy. It's a good feeling."

Just shy of two weeks ago on the Halloween Havoc special, Dunne surprised the NXT Universe by returning to the United States to join forces with Pat McAfee and the NXT Tag Team champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to lay waste to The Undisputed Era. The Kings of NXT, as they call themselves, are focused on taking down the Undisputed Era one by one.

"I just know I've had my problems with The Undisputed Era. I've had problems with them throughout my whole run, so any chance I get to finish them off once and for all, I'm down," he replied. I knew coming back to NXT, this was my chance. I'm in the best shape of my life, I'm reset, and I'm refocused. When the opportunity presented itself, I wanted to take it. I want to continue on towards the NXT title."

Although his focus right now is maintaining an allegiance with McAfee, Lorcan, and Burch, the "Brusierweight" is hopeful that soon he'll be able to shift gears back towards his singles run and pursue a shot at the NXT Championship.

"I'm going to say-- the Undisputed Era has been on top for years now," he began. "They've been a thorn in my side. Once I take them out, then I can focus on the NXT title."

