Just before her big match as part of Team RAW, Peyton Royce took a moment to bask in her success. In her interview on WWE's The Bump, she recalls how overwhelmed she was with emotion following her big break in the company.

"It was amazing," Peyton Royce began. "I woke up Sunday morning and I was just so overwhelmed with emotion that I was like-- I wanted to cry because I've wanted to do this since I was a little girl. I sat at my counter having my breakfast, and I said, 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to be on Survivor Series tonight.' I was so excited!"

Panelist Matt Camp brought up a video uploaded just before their Survivor Series match that saw Royce complain about her high heels coming apart. When asked by Camp if she'll think twice about what shoes she'll bring to work next time, she says she's going to stick to her Converses and not so much her high heels in the future.

"Oh yes, that was quite a humbling experience. I felt like a complete fool," she said with a chuckle. "It happened because the stool I was sitting in while I was getting my makeup on shredded my shoe. So, I will think twice about [wearing expensive high heels to work in the future]."

Although she was not a finalist in the match, Royce stunned her team and opponents when she eliminated Team SmackDown's Captain, Bayley. Not too long after, she was eliminated by the "B.O.A.T.", Natalya. When asked if her loss was a bit of a blow, she admits it was, but she knew going in that she had quite the competition in Team SmackDown.

"Just to be in the ring with Bayley was a huge accomplishment for me," she exclaimed. "To eliminate her from the team - my heart is still racing from it.

"I look at the whole SmackDown Survivor Series Team and they had a very strong team. I agree, being pinned by a legend does soften the blow, but I look at the team, and if any one of them eliminated me, I would have taken that elimination graciously."

Since their separation, Billie Kay is making her rounds in SmackDown by giving everyone she sees her portfolio to spark some attention towards her singles push. Royce applauds her former ally for her brilliance, and she looks forward to seeing what's to come in Kay's future.

"She is a genius in her own right. I saw her bring this out on TV and I thought that was so smart to do" she stated.

Concluding her interview, Kayla Braxton asked Royce to finish this question: In 2021, Peyton Royce will [blank]. Royce replied with:

"Be the RAW Women's Champion, duh," she replied.

