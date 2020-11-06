WWE superstar Carmella took to Instagram earlier today to hype this evening's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where the former women's champion promises to show the world why she's untouchable. The Princess of Staten Island writes, "Today is the day. You're not gonna want to miss #Smackdown tonight. Everyone will find out why I'm Untouchable."

Carmella revealed herself as the mystery woman on the October 3rd episode of SmackDown after weeks of vignettes teasing a big arrival.

It is worth nothing that new SmackDown women's champion Sasha Banks will be making her first defense against long-time friend/rival Bayley in a Hell in a Cell rematch on tonight's program.

Check out her post below.