AEW superstar Miro and WWE superstar Lana posted for a new photo on Miro's Instagram, including the caption, "I got your back, my love."

The Best Man has been a vocal supporter of his wife despite her being slammed through a table on seven consecutive episodes of Monday Night Raw.

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Miro states the he doesn't know whether or not WWE is punishing her for him jumping to AEW, but he does believe that she's going out there and doing her job well.

"I don't book their shows, so I have no idea," Miro said. "All I know is that she's most likely tougher than anybody else on their roster because clearly that's the first time in history that's been done. And every single time, she gets the f**k up and keeps going. She doesn't say, 'No.' She doesn't say, 'I don't want to do that.' She doesn't sell.

"She's going out there, and doing her job and doing her job to perfection," Miro added. "Because you can see in that ring when she gets that time, you can see who is who and who's been working and who's been sitting on their a***s the whole time. I'm so freaking proud of [Lana], man, because she's proven that she's most likely the most talented and underrated person in the whole entire wrestling community."

Lana has since claimed a spot on the women's Survivor Series team for the upcoming pay per view.

Check out the full Instagram post below: