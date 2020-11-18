Jon Moxley announced that he and his wife, Renee Young, are expecting their first child together on AEW Dynamite.

Renee took to Instagram to react to the big news, posting a picture alongside her husband, with the simple caption of a husband, wife and kids emoji and a red heart emoji.

Some notable names from the wrestling world, including Lita, Carmella, and Brie Bella, gave their congratulations in the comments.

Moxley and Young have been married for almost four years. The two met in WWE, where they would later quietly get married in spring 2017.

This has been quite the week for Young, who announced the debut of her new podcast, Oral Sessions, just yesterday.

You can see Young's reaction to the announcement in the photo below:



