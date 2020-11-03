Retribution (Mustafa Ali, Reckoning, T-BAR, Mace, Slapjack) has issued a warning to the RAW women's division and RAW Women's Champion Asuka.

This week's RAW saw the group attack Ricochet and Tucker following their singles match, which Ricochet won. The attack included big double team moves to both men by Mace and T-BAR. The group then stood tall as fans booed them.

As seen above, WWE released post-show footage of Retribution addressing the attacks on Tucker and Ricochet. Reckoning also spoke and issued a warning to Asuka.

"You may be done with the past, but the past is not done with you," Ali said. "We gave all of you a warning. I told you that Retribution was judge, jury and executioner, and now that warning is a reality. You know, they tell me this place is survival of the fittest. How do you expect anything to survive here when it's being suffocated by greed. Why should a life-long dream die just because they didn't push enough t-shirts in one week.

"This place is sick, and Retribution is the cure. Just look at what we did to Tucker, a man that sold out his best friend just to get ahead. Look at what we did to Ricochet, a man so obsessed with admiration that he tried to stop rightful justice from being served."

Reckoning then chimed in and called Asuka out, labeling her a "dancing clown."

"But the cure doesn't end there," Reckoning said. "We will decontaminate every aspect of this industry including the women's division, which has been reigned on by some dancing clown for far too long, in Asuka."

Ali added, "No sin is forgiven until it's punished, so Retribution's work is far from done. We have only just begun."

Ali re-tweeted the video promo and wrote, "There is nothing more real than #Retribution"

Reckoning also posted the promo she was featured in and added, "Keyword: ENTIRE"

You can click here for Sai's detailed post-RAW recap on Retribution's RAW Talk appearance. A few shots from that appearance can be seen below.

This week's attack on Tucker and Ricochet came after Retribution lost an eight-man tag team Elimination Match to The Hurt Business on last week's show. Stay tuned for more on what's next for Ali and his crew.

Above is video of the new promo with Ali and Reckoning, and below are a few shots from the RAW attack on Ricochet and Tucker:

HERE COMES THE MACE.



HERE COMES THE T-BAR.



THE RETRIBUTION.



TAKING OVER #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/E1FRGl0RIi — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 3, 2020