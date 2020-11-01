As noted, WWE is moving full steam ahead with the storyline featuring Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy. Although a romantic relationship has been teased over the past few months, WWE pulled the trigger on the angle this past Friday on SmackDown when Aalyah declared her love for Murphy and proceeded to kiss the former Disciple of Seth Rollins.

Rey Mysterio, the father of Aalyah, appeared on Talking Smack on Saturday to address the situation.

"I don't think she's thinking," said Mysterio. "She's now put herself in a very bad situation. She's 19, my baby girl, and my princess. The last thing I want to see is for her to be in relationship with someone who has hurt her family."

When asked by hosts Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn if he "felt betrayed" by his own daughter, Mysterio said he doesn't blame himself because Aalyah's original intention was to be in WWE to support her brother, Dominik.

"She came here to support Dominik because he was kicking off his career with WWE. And unfortunately, all that just turned out into a mess."

Mysterio said he plans to find out if Aalyah was genuinely in love with Murphy or just "being manipulative" with her actions.

"I have to get to the bottom of this situation. I am not sure if she's being manipulative or if she truly has feelings for Murphy. I have to understand exactly where all this began and how.

"I'm still bumping heads with my wife, who has been understanding [of her love for Murphy] but I am being the man of the house."

The Mysterio Family, Murphy, and Seth Rollins all moved over from Raw to SmackDown during the recent WWE Draft.

