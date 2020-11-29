ROH Final Battle takes place on December 18 and will be the promotion's first live show since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. As noted, every title will be defended at the PPV.

The current ROH champions are: World Champion RUSH, World TV Champion Dragon Lee, and World Six-Man Tag Team Champions MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus). Jonathan Gresham will also have to defend both the Pure Title and the World Tag Team Titles with Jay Lethal.

ROH released the trailer for the PPV today and confirmed some of the first names to be on the show: Gresham, EC3, The Briscoes, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett (who returned this week). In the Eck's Files on Ring of Honor's site it was confirmed Tony Deppen would be at Final Battle.

No matches have been officially announce yet. Fans can check out the event on PPV or streaming on ROH HonorClub.