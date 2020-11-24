After revealing himself as the man portraying Suicide in his match against Rohit Raju, Crazzy Steve will receive a shot at the X-Division Championship on Impact next week.

This week, Raju put out another "Defeat Rohit" Challenge. When "Suicide" accepted the challenge, Rohit changed the stipulation to the match to a non-title match - thinking it was TJP who was underneath the gear. To his surprise, he found it wasn't. Steve won the match after rolling up the confused champion. Now, he'll get his title shot.

After announcing her return to the ring, Jazz will join forces with Jordynne Grace to take on Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle in the opening round of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament. Kelly made her singles debut this week and lost to Kimber Lee.

Also announced on next week's card:

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) will challenge XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D)

Lastly, former X-Divison Champions Chris Bey and Wille Mack will clash in singles action