Rohit Raju never thought that his former challenger to his X-Division Championship, TJP, would spoil his self-proclaimed open challenge, but he did.

After their confrontation, TJP will face Raju for his title next week on Impact. But this match comes with high stakes. If Raju retains his championship, TJP cannot challenge Raju while he's champion.

Also, announced for next week's card:

-Madison Rayne will make her in-ring return to team up with Tenille Dashwood to take on Havok & Nevaeh

-Lastly, Chris Sabin will go one-on-one with Acey Romero