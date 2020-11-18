After riding high following her big title win at Hell In A Cell, Sasha Banks' career took a giant leap when she landed a role on Disney Plus's original series The Mandalorian, which premiered last Friday. During her interview on WWE's The Bump, "The Boss" finds herself still on cloud nine following her big break.

"My heart is still beating so fast. I still cannot believe it," Banks exclaimed. "The response has been incredible. I'm so thankful. I cannot believe I made my debut in Hollywood and that I got to save Baby Yoda. I cannot stop smiling!"

Banks went on to explain how she got the role, and how it was from her appearance on Hot Ones, a YouTube series, which has now expanded towards a game show on truTV, just two years ago.

"I got the role by someone sliding into my DM's," she jokingly answered. "I was told that Jon Favreau really liked me and wanted to talk to me. I was like, 'Wait, what?' He FaceTimed me and said, 'I saw your interview on Hot Ones, and I really, really like you and would like to write a role for you in the show.' I was like, 'Okay. I just have to see if I'd be able to.' He said, 'We'll do whatever we have to do to get you on the show.' I could not believe it. And here I am."

Although she admits she was quite nervous going on set, she says she made sure to put her best foot forward when the cameras started rolling.

"I walked in there like a boss because I was incredibly nervous," she admits. "This wasn't like an F rated movie. This is Star Wars. I walked in there like, 'This guy chose me. You're special, so act like it.' I walked in there, and it was bigger than anything...I don't even know how to describe the set. It was like going into WrestleMania, and everything is so special. It's indescribable."

While many WWE Superstars entertaining the idea to branch out towards other facets in the entertainment world, Banks says since she was a little girl, she craved the idea to become more than just a pro wrestling performer.

"I can't say no. When you watch a movie, everyone envisions themselves in what they do in life," she began. "I've always gone into it like what if I was a movie star? What if I won an Emmy? What if I became a rapper and won a Grammy? Why can't I be the best at everything?

"With wrestling, it just came so naturally. The universe just said, 'You know what, Mercedes, Sasha Banks, you're going to become something very special and change a lot of minds and opinions and change the game in wrestling. So, why not try to do that somewhere else, too?"

The biggest takeaway Banks had when watching her episode on The Mandalorian was how surprised and excited her brother was to see his sister become a megastar overnight. She starts to cry when she tells the panel what a blessing it was to have her mom and brother by her side.

"It's a blessing because there's a reason why they're down here. It's crazy that they're down here to watch the episode with me," she said with tears in her eyes. "Just seeing my brother's face was the same reaction of how he watches wrestling with me. He was so, so happy; he couldn't believe it. I'm so thankful that my mom and brother got to be here. My brother means everything to me and inspires me so, so much."

You can watch Sasha Bank's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.