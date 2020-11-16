Last week, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks made her debut appearance as Koska Reeves in the new Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, which is streaming on Disney+.

Banks has since spoke with USA Today and was asked if there were more TV and film roles to come from the "Legit Boss" outside of WWE.

"Absolutely," Banks responded. "I have so many goals and so many things that I would love to do in Hollywood, and so many things that I would love to do outside of WWE that I'm making possible. So keep on watching in 2021. I'm going to keep on killing it and crush all my dreams."

Banks appeared in a supporting role and is billed by her real name — Mercedes Varnado. Earlier today, WWE acknowledged and congratulated Banks on her role: