Last week, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks made her debut appearance as Koska Reeves in the new Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, which is streaming on Disney+.
Banks has since spoke with USA Today and was asked if there were more TV and film roles to come from the "Legit Boss" outside of WWE.
"Absolutely," Banks responded. "I have so many goals and so many things that I would love to do in Hollywood, and so many things that I would love to do outside of WWE that I'm making possible. So keep on watching in 2021. I'm going to keep on killing it and crush all my dreams."
Banks appeared in a supporting role and is billed by her real name — Mercedes Varnado. Earlier today, WWE acknowledged and congratulated Banks on her role:
Sasha Banks already rules atop the WWE Universe, and is now taking over a galaxy far, far away. This weekend, Banks made her debut on the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," portraying Mandalorian warrior Koska Reeves.
The SmackDown Women's Champion shared the moment of pure joy as her name appeared on the show's opening credits. The Boss has had plenty of reason to celebrate lately, as she is combining a championship reign with her run on the hit Disney+ series.
Catch Banks' debut in "The Mandalorian," as Chapter 11 is now available for streaming on Disney+.
#TheBoss of a galaxy far, far away.@SashaBanksWWE celebrated her debut on @themandalorian this weekend! #ThisIsTheWay https://t.co/xgqIS0MNaB— WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2020
Can't stop screaming, crying and smiling #Thankful ?? @themandalorian pic.twitter.com/vbz3vCHcfR— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 13, 2020