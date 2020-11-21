WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks strong believes she's superior to both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, the other top champions in the WWE, and the true "face of the company."

"I'm not afraid to let people know that I'm better than Roman Reigns. I really am," Banks told Bleacher Report in an interview ahead of Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Banks said people "can look at the science and the numbers" to know why she's the best in-ring performer of her generation.

"I'm the face of SmackDown," she said. "I'm better than Drew McIntyre. I am. There are facts; you can look at the science and the numbers. I am the face of the company. I am the best and that's just who I am. I'm a legit boss. I'm here to be the greatest, I'm here to make a legacy and I'm here to make so much history and create change and create magic, and I already know that I'm doing that right now."

During the interview, Banks also previewed her "Best of the Best" match against Raw Women's Champion Asuka this Sunday.

"Any time I can face Asuka, I am so down because of her style and her creativity and her mindset," said Banks. "I've always been a huge fan of the joshi style and that was always a big dream of mine: to go to Japan and learn that style. To get a little taste of that with her is so awesome for me because it gets my 'little girl' heart so excited. I feel like any time we get in the ring, it's not the same match and it's never really the same style, and that's what I really love about her."

Banks is convinced that her match against Asuka would be an instant classic because of their chemistry in the ring.

"I think our styles mesh really well with each other because she's technical, she knows submissions and she can fly as well," she said of her in-ring chemistry with Asuka. "I can do all those things, but I am Sasha Banks and I can put that Bank Statement out of nowhere. I think at Survivor Series, it's going to be another classic between Banks and Asuka."

WWE's 34th annual Survivor Series, which will also celebrate The Undertaker's 30-year anniversary, promises to be an exciting affair. You can click here to read our detailed preview and predictions of the outcomes based on recent booking.