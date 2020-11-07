This past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite originally had Scorpio Sky taking on Shawn Spears, but the match was nixed due to COVID-19 concerns. AEW announced on Wednesday that Sky had come in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 within the past two weeks. As a precautionary measure, the company held off on the match.

"Through contact tracing, AEW learned Scorpio Sky was exposed to someone with COVID-19 within the last 14 days," AEW wrote on Twitter. "An initial test was negative, but AEW has decided to postpone tonight's scheduled match."

Yesterday, Sky thanked the fans for their support and let everyone know about what happened.

"I want to thank those who reached out in concern and let you know I am okay!" Sky wrote. "Once I found out I had come in contact with someone who might have COVID-19 I immediately notified the AEW medical staff and got tested. It was negative.

"At that point I went out and got myself tested elsewhere to be sure and it was again negative. The person I was in contact with was also tested and the results were negative. So the important thing is I am in good health and eager to get back to work."

No word yet on when Sky and Spears will meet up in the ring.