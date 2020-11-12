- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

- Last night's NXT main event saw NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch retain their titles over Breezango, the former champions. The match featured interference from Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne and Drake Maverick, who was attacked by McAfee and his crew last week, in the same attack that put Maverick's partner Killian Dain out of action for this week.

NXT went off the air with The Kings of NXT standing over their victims as the crowd booed them, right after McAfee delivered a punt kick to Maverick's head. As seen below, WWE released footage that shows how The Kings of NXT continued taunting fans after NXT went off the air. The heat inside the Capitol Wrestling Center got much louder as The Kings of NXT relished in their destruction.

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who works behind-the-scenes with the NXT brand, also took to Twitter to congratulate new NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff on his major upset win over Johnny Gargano on last night's show.

"Anything can happen on #WWENXT! Congratulations, champ, you're in the record books!!! #NXTNATitle," Michaels wrote.

