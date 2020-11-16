As seen in the video above, Drew McIntyre received some special gifts from his longtime friend Sheamus ahead of his WWE Championship match against Randy Orton on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw.

The Celtic Warrior presented McIntyre with a storage chest containing gifts that are rich with McIntyre's Scottish family's heritage, including a sword and a kilt. "These are dear to you, and belong with you," Sheamus told McIntyre during the segment.

By the end of the night, McIntyre, who stepped out to the ring wearing his traditional attire, became a two-time WWE Champion by pinning Orton.

On Raw Talk, Sheamus explained the significance behind the gifts.

"I gave him those gifts to help him get back to his roots," said Sheamus. "Sometimes you forget everything you've been through to get to where you're at. That was just me reminding him of who he is, where he comes from, and maybe give him a little inspiration."

Sheamus said that he was trying to get McIntyre to regain his confidence after losing his title to Orton at Hell in a Cell last month.

"After Randy got him at Hell in a Cell, maybe Drew had a little doubt in his mind," stressed Sheamus. "When he opened that chest, and accepted that sword, everything came back to him. Everything he had been through before, it all came rushing back to his head. As his brother, I was proud to do that for him," added Sheamus.

During the segment on Raw, Sheamus said he learned a lot about McIntyre's Scottish heritage from his late mother, Angela Galloway, who died after a lengthy bout with cancer back in 2012. Sheamus was reportedly close to McIntyre's late mother.

Sheamus added on Raw Talk, "I know his mom, Angela, is looking down from above with a big smile on her face. Drew is back where he belongs."

As noted, McIntyre will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a non-title champion vs. champion match at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Raw Talk with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.