AEW announcer Taz took a shot at Triple H on this week's episode of AEW Dark. While calling the match between Frankie Kazarian and Ryzin, Taz mocked the latter's name and said his first name should have been Terra.

"You know what his first name should be? Terra," said Taz. "Nah, that would never get over. That'd be the s--ts."

Excalibur, who was on commentary with Taz, burst into laughter and also referred to Ryzin as "A Terror" a little later in the match. The match ended with Kazarian hitting a reverse DDT for the pin fall victory.

Ryzin, who goes by the name Rob Ryzin on the independent circuit, has made several appearances on both NXT and AEW Dark over the past few years. He also challenged Drew McIntyre for the IMPACT Grand Title during an episode of Impact Wrestling in 2017.

Triple H went by the name "Terra Ryzing" in WCW in early 1994.

Earlier this year, Taz took another shot at Triple H when he said that The Game was No. 1 in WWE's "Invisible Ranking System" for around 15 years.

