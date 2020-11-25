WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins will appear on syndicated daytime talk show "The Tamron Hall Show" today, to discuss motherhood, a return to the WWE ring, and more. Above and below are videos from the appearance, and the show also sent us quotes from the interview.

There's been a lot of recent talk about The Bella Twins possibly returning to the ring for WWE. Brie Bella told Tamron that while they do want to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, currently held by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, they are not returning anytime soon.

"When Nikki and I left, the Tag Team titles came and we were like, wait a second, those titles are for the Bella twins, how'd they come after us? So Nikki and I said we definitely have one more last run in us. It's not anytime soon. We'd kind of like to do it in a couple years is what we're feeling because we'd like our boys to be two and watch us," Brie said.

Nikki said, "That would be the dream to see them ringside as we compete."

Brie continued, "But on Bella's bucket list, it's to go for those tag titles so it's definitely, we hope, in our future."

Nikki added, "We both felt like our last run, we're like, that's not what we want to end on, like our careers officially. We just have that one more left in us."

Nikki also discussed how she has dealt with postpartum depression since giving birth to her first child back in the summer. She talked about how she felt when fiance Artem Chigvintsev went back to work for Dancing With The Stars.

"I was so supportive and pushing him out the door to go do 'Dancing' and then I realized once he left I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what did I do? Like I need him.' And so it was really hard," she said.

Nikki also revealed that she and Artem made the decision to seek therapy.

"We're going to start after the season and it's mainly just to be amazing parents and knowing how to balance parent life out and also our own relationship because Artem and I don't ever want to have a struggle, you know we plan on being married and we don't ever where - like we hear a lot of stories of where there's sacrifice in their own relationship because it's about the kids. Artem and I want to know from the beginning, how do we balance this for Matteo and for our relationship," she said.