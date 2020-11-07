Former WWE stars Shane "The Hurricane" Helms and Gangrel appeared during tonight's The Final Deletion match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara. Gangrel attempted to help Guevara, while Hurricane was on Hardy's side. You can see their appearance in the clip below.

The fight took place at the Hardy Compound with the usual characters in the Broken Universe. Matt Hardy finished off Sammy Guevara with a chairshot to the back of the head, winning via pinfall.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can check out highlights from the match in the images below:





Private Party & the Inner Circle are getting involved! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/3LXmRBOWdq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020







