Alexa Bliss revealed in August during her appearance on The Bellas Podcast that The Miz is best friends with her fiance, Ryan Cabrera, had a part in matching them up.

Earlier this month, Cabrera proposed to Bliss after meeting exactly a year prior.

TMZ Sports caught up with Miz and asked him about the upcoming wedding. Miz noted Ryan (his best buddy of 15 years) sang at his and Maryse's wedding, so he wants to do the same at Cabrera and Bliss' wedding.

"Ryan played mine and Maryse's wedding, he played our first song, our first dance," Miz recalled. "I think it's only right for me to return the favor."

When asked what song he'd sing, Miz said he had two hit songs out that he did with John Morrison: "Hey, Hey," and "Hey."

Also earlier this month, Bliss mentioned she had 3 to 3.5 years left on her WWE contract when asked about the possibility of having kids down the road during her appearance on Maria Menounos' Better Together show.