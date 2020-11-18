The Rascalz, the trio of Trey Miguel, Dezmond Xavier, and Zachary Wentz, said an emotional goodbye to Impact Wrestling fans on Tuesday. In their last-ever match, Dez and Wentz faced the team of Impact World Champion Rich Swann and Trey Miguel.

After their curtain call, all three members of the faction took to Twitter and thanked Impact Wrestling's fanbase. A number of wrestlers also spoke of the positive impact that The Rascalz had on the Impact locker room.

The trio is now headed to WWE, as reported exclusively by Wrestling Inc.

Wrestling Inc. has learned learned that the group has a standing offer from WWE. While they have yet to officially sign on the dotted line, it is considered just a formality and they are expected to be WWE-bound soon.