The Rock was featured on his own float during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City this morning.

As seen below, NBC created a float to promote the "Young Rock" comedy series that premieres in 2021. The float is based off the Fanny Pack Rock that went viral as a meme a few years back.

Young Rock is currently filming in Australia. You can click here for new set photos and comments from The Rock, plus details on the cast and the plot.

Rock tweeted on the float and wrote,

You can see related posts on The Rock's first-ever Macy's parade float below:

We only know how to do it big. ?? #YoungRock is coming to NBC, February 2021. pic.twitter.com/pm6M72rsod — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 26, 2020

Well I've been lucky enough to do some pretty cool s--t in my life.. but after seeing my @NBCYoungRock FANNY PACK FLOAT in the #MacysThanksgivingParade this might take the cake.

My plucked raised eyebrow is the stuff dreams (and nightmares) are made of ????#fannypack4life ??? pic.twitter.com/QpoxfhVMzS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 26, 2020

A young @TheRock balloon at the Thanksgiving Day Parade ?? pic.twitter.com/IOEMNOupf2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 26, 2020