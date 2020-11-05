Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to social media to recall one of his matches against Chris Jericho.

The match was from the November 5th, 2001 edition of Monday Night RAW. It ended with The Rock winning and becoming an 8-time heavyweight champion.

In the below post, The Rock called Jericho one of the all-time greats and reminisced about how they had "phenomenal matches all around the world."

Cool wrestling history on this day in 2001 ??? I became 8X @wwe heavyweight champ - wrestling one of the all time greats, @chrisjerichofozzy. Chris and I had phenomenal matches all around the world (including one electrifying night in JAPAN ???? and one unforgettable night in HAWAII ??). Thank you for "the honors", my brother. Proudly cut my teeth and made my bones in the wild world of pro wrestling - learned some great, invaluable lessons I apply today for success in my business.

And life??????

As recently noted, The Rock confirmed the story that some members of the locker room didn't want him to capture his first WWE Championship at Survivor Series 1998.