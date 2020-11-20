The Undertaker has officially joined TikTok.

The Deadman continues to expand his social media presence as he has joined the popular video-sharing platform. His full post can be seen below, and features the "#UndertakerChallenge" with wife Michelle McCool.

Taker can be found on TikTok at @undertaker. He currently has 145,700 followers and 50,500 likes as of this writing. He is following just two accounts. The account was actually created back in July, as reported before, but the official launch was pushed just today.

As noted earlier this week at this link, Taker also joined Cameo, for a limited time only. He launched the account by offering just 30 video messages at $1,000 each.

Below is the full announcement on Taker joining TikTok and the new "#UndertakerChallenge" campaign, sent to us today by WWE and TikTok, along with Taker's first video: