On this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, panelist Matt Camp commended The Undertaker for his overall in-ring career, but specifically, his matches with cruiserweights and middleweight guys like Rey Mysterio. Of all the opponents Taker has had the privilege of stepping into the ring with, "The Deadman" stated without hesitation that guys like Mysterio were some of his favorite rivals to wrestle against in the business.

"When I look back throughout my career, I think some of my better matches were with smaller guys," Undertaker admitted. "It was the storytelling aspect of it - me dominating these guys and those guys having to chop me down and chop me down. Guys like Rey, Kurt Angle, and Shawn Michaels, I feel like I had some of my very best matches with."

In his triumphant 30-year career, Taker transformed his character in many different ways. When asked which persona was his favorite to portray, he answered the question with two different replies.

"I mean the traditional Undertaker, obviously, because that's the one that first debuted," he answered. "But probably the most fun was the American Badass because I could talk however I wanted. It was perfect for the time period that we were in. But yeah, I think the original Deadman was my favorite."

Although they were bitter rivals in the ring, Undertaker has a soft spot for Yokozuna and the legacy he created.

"I miss Rod so much. He was taken away from us too soon. He was just a phenomenal worker, but a better human being," he praised. "He had a heart of gold; he was such a great dude."

Although "The Phenom" has wrestled with the best of the best in the business, he can attest that there were many other great feuds he was not part of. Looking back, he recalls JBL/Eddie Guerrerro and Edge/Randy Orton as two of his favorite rivalries to watch from a fan's perspective.

"Man, there are so many," he said while thinking about which matches were his favorite. "I really enjoyed Eddie Guerrerro and JBL. I remember the promo that JBL cut Eddie. Eddie was the champion, you know, JBL had already had a long run and was obviously in a good spot. But I think with Eddie, that put him on the next level. They were so good together. I also enjoyed Randy [Orton] and Edge - they have great chemistry."

You can watch The Undertaker's full interview here.