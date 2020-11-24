The Undertaker recently partnered with Omaze to prank several members of the WWE Universe.

As seen in the video above, some WWE fans were asked to deliver their go-home promo to call out The Deadman before an imaginary WrestleMania match. Other fans were told that they were participating in a tribute video for Taker and his 30th anniversary. Little did the fans know, Taker was waiting on the other end of the Zoom call.

The Undertaker also plugs his new Omaze sweepstakes in the video. We noted earlier today how Taker is partnering with Omaze and WWE to offer fans a unique opportunity at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. You can click here for full details on that contest.

