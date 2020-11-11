AEW President Tony Khan spoke with TSN about where the relationship between AEW and NJPW is currently at. Khan also commented on his vision of AEW and how more programming is coming to TNT in 2021.

Since AEW started up last year, fans had hoped the company would work closely together with NJPW as a way to share talent between the two companies to provide dream match-ups. Although things may not have materialized to what fans were maybe expecting, the two companies might be working towards that direction as we head into 2021.

As noted, a number of AEW top stars have stated they are able to work in NJPW, if the opportunity ever arises. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is currently the IWGP US Champion for NJPW. In recent weeks, we've heard more about NJPW mentioned on AEW TV, even Hiroshi Tanahashi made an appearance for Chris Jericho's 30th Anniversary Celebration.

Former President and CEO of NJPW Harold Meij left the company this month, and Khan felt like with his exit, maybe more can be worked out with the two promotions.

"With New Japan, it's been a little more one-sided where we've sent people there and I haven't really had people from New Japan show up on my TV [programming] yet," Khan said. "I'd like to see more of a two-sided relationship there because I'm honestly one of the easiest people to work with in wrestling. We've worked with NWA, we've worked with AAA, and we've sent people to New Japan. I think with Harold being gone, I don't know if it's going to be easier, but I have a feeling it might be."

Khan went on to say that he'd like to see AEW become a place where stories from other promotion actually come to a climax.

"I'd like for AEW to be the center point of the wrestling world where all these big stories culminate," Khan stated. "So I'm really open to working with anybody if the situation makes sense for us."

In regards to more programming on TNT, Khan confirmed another show (outside of Dynamite and YouTube's AEW Dark) is coming to TNT in 2021.

"It's going to launch in 2021," Khan said of the new show. "We've worked it out with TNT. It's one-hundred percent going to launch in 2021. I don't have the exact date yet, but I would look out for it soon and it's right around the corner."