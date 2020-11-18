- Above is the AEW Dynamite post-show with Tony Schiavone giving his thoughts about tonight's Dynamite and answering questions from the fans.

- Top Flight (Daunte and Darius Martin) made their debut on tonight's Dynamite in a losing effort against AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. The real-life brothers (21 and 19 years old) are trained by Ken Anderson (fka Mr. Kennedy) and Molly Holly. After the match, the duo was asked about what it was like to face Matt and Nick Jackson.

"It feels surreal to me, those are guys we've looked up to for the past ten years, guys we grew up watching," Darius said. "It feels really surreal to be in the ring with them, although we came up short, I know we're going to get the win at some point."

We managed to catch up with Top Flight post-match and hear what their journey looked like getting to AEW.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans.

- Over the weekend, Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa threw some jabs at each other over social media with Baker telling Rosa to "stop faking your own internet buzz and go back to wrestling exclusively on the internet." On tonight's Dynamite, the wrestlers threw actual punches as Baker got involved during Rosa's title match against NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb.

With Reba distracting the referee, Baker hit Rosa with a DDT on the ramp. While this didn't directly lead to the loss, Rosa would later lose to Deeb via pinfall. After the match, Baker was actually back at ringside and a brawl broke out between the two wrestlers. Baker told Rosa, "you don't belong here" as the two were separated by numerous referees. AEW has yet to announce a match, but one is likely coming between these two very soon.